<i>The Royals</i> Season 2: Ishaan Khatter, Sini Shetty And Gurfateh Pirzada To Be Seen In A Love Triangle

The Royals is all set to return to the OTT space with its second season. Following the successful run of the first season, The Royals Season 2 has been generating massive buzz among fans.

While Ishaan Khatter will return to lead the Netflix show, Miss India 2022 winner Sini Shetty is expected to join the series as the new female lead. According to a report by Pinkvilla, Sini will replace Bhumi Pednekar, who starred in the first season opposite Ishaan.

The upcoming season is expected to introduce a love triangle involving Ishaan, Sini and Gurfateh Pirzada, and the shooting will start in Udaipur this week. A source quoted by the outlet shared, “Shooting for Season 2 of the popular Netflix series The Royals begins in Udaipur this week, with Miss India Sini Shetty stepping in as the leading lady opposite Ishaan Khatter."

The report further claimed that Sini was selected for the part after being considered alongside several other actresses. “Sini, who recently finished shooting for a Dharma Productions film in Kashmir earlier this year, replaces Bhumi Pednekar as the leading lady of The Royals. The former Miss India, who was a finalist in the Miss World contest, reportedly beat out other actresses, including Radhika Madan, Alaya F, Nitanshi Goel, and others, to land the lead role in the series," the source revealed.

Sini had reportedly received offers from big production houses, including Sajid Nadiadwala, Balaji Telefilms and Excel Productions, earlier but chose to work with Dharma Productions before coming abroad with The Royals.

Although the details about the plot remain under wraps, the casting change suggests The Royals Season 2 will take its romantic storyline in a new direction.

The first season followed Prince Aviraaj Singh, played by Ishaan, whose comfortable life falls apart after his father's death, leaving the family struggling with huge debts. To save his ancestral palace, he teams up with Sophia Kanmani Sekhar, played by Bhumi Pednekar, who comes up with a plan to turn the palace into a luxury experience for paying guests.

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