"What Do You Feel About <i>Dhurandhar</i>?": Jitin Gulati Recalls <i>Mahakali</i> Co-Star Akshaye Khanna's Teaser Question

Jitin Gulati, who is gearing up for the release of Mahakali, sat down for an exclusive interview with NDTV and shared his experience of working with Dhurandhar actor Akshaye Khanna.

Mahakali is directed by Puja Kolluru and written by Prasanth Varma. It is part of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU). The mythological superhero action-fantasy follows an ordinary woman who gains the divine powers of Goddess Kali. Bhoomi will play the titular role, whereas Akshaye Khanna will be seen playing Asuraguru Shukracharya.

Jitin, who refrained from sharing many details about the film, spoke about working with Akshaye Khanna. He told us, "So, Akshaye sir, contrary to general belief, I'd heard that he's very reserved, and he is. But on the first day that I met him, we chatted a lot. I was very surprised that he was very forthcoming and welcoming, because I think he had started shooting before me, and my first day was a little later."

He continued, "And that was a time when Dhurandhar had not released. So, we discussed the teaser of Dhurandhar, and he asked me, you know, 'What do you feel about Dhurandhar, and how is it looking?' And he spoke about the shoot. And yes, I mean, it was one of those experiences. He's a very, very refined actor, a very focused actor. So, you learn a lot just by observing him."

Speaking about Akshaye's success after Dhurandhar, Jitin said, "So, most of the part that I did with him was shot before Dhurandhar 1 came out. So, I have not met him since that time. I've not shot with him since Dhurandhar, after December last year. So, I've not met him actually post-Dhurandhar. But it's great. I mean, the kind of success he's seen with Dhurandhar, it's great and very rightly so, very deserved, very richly deserved. I mean, he is a very, very fine actor for sure."

Talking about his bond with Akshaye, Jitin described it as "very warm and professional."

He added, "I mean, very warm, very professional, as a co-actor should be. And at the same time, very aware that there's an actor in front of you. He, being an actor, knows what comes with it, the pressures and the kind of things we feel while we're on the set. So, I think he's a very aware, very warm, and very professional actor to work with."

Mahakali will be released in 2027.

Also Read: 'We Were Not Happy': Drishyam 3 Director Abhishek Pathak Recalls Akshaye Khanna's Exit Days Before Shoot