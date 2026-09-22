<i>Dhurandhar</i> Star Gaurav Gera Meets Ravi Kishan, <i>Mirzapur</i> Actor Replies "Love Always My Friend"

Gaurav Gera, who made headlines recently for his portrayal of Mohammad Aalam, also known as Aalam Bhai, in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, recently met Ravi Kishan and shared a few pics from their reunion on social media.

Ravi Kishan has also been drawing attention online for his dance videos and other viral moments, as well as for his latest appearance in Mirzapur: The Movie as Babban Babua Yadav.

Gaurav Gera and Ravi Kishan visited the Gorakhnath Mandir in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur. Mentioning this, the Dhurandhar actor wrote, "Met Ravi Bhai today - an old friend from the film fraternity. A beautiful reunion, and blessings from Baba Gorakhnath."

Gaurav also wrote, while sharing a selfie with him, "Some connections simply wait for the right moment." Ravi Kishan replied to the post, "Love always my friend." Take a look at the post here:

Fans flooded the comments section with compliments. One user wrote, "Mirzapur X Dhurandhar," while another commented, "Dono sundaraaas."

Talking about Gaurav Gera's Dhurandhar role, he played an Indian intelligence operative working undercover in Karachi, posing as a juice seller in the Lyari area to conceal his identity.

Earlier, while talking to Jist, Gaurav Gera opened up about his financial struggles after moving to Mumbai. "Mere account mein Rs 84 the. Main HDFC Bank ke saamne se guzarta tha aur bank ko dekh kar kehta tha, 'Mera khayal rakhna.' Main aate-jaate bank ko mattha tek ke jaata tha."

(I had just Rs 84 in my account. I would pass by a bank and jokingly ask it to take care of me.)

He recalled how his father supported him despite limited means. "Papa salaried person the. Unke letters abhi bhi mere paas hain jahan likha hota tha, 'Rs 2,000 bhej raha hoon, isse zyada nahi hai.'"

(My father was a salaried employee. I still have his letters where he would write that he was sending Rs 2,000, and that was all he could afford.)

Looking back, he said he did not feel burdened despite the hardships. "Uss waqt lagta tha takleef nahi hai. Paise nahi hain auto ke, toh paidal aa jayenge. Main thoda khuddar type tha. Main dene wala banna chahta tha, lene wala nahi."

(At that time, I didn't feel the struggle. If I didn't have money for an auto, I would walk. I wanted to be someone who gives, not takes.)

Also Read: Rs 84 In His Account, Walking Without Money, Dhurandhar Actor Gaurav Gera Recalls Struggles