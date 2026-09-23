<i>"Mere Sukh-Dukh Ki Saathi"</i>: Ravi Kishan Shares Loved-Up Pics On Wife's Birthday

Ravi Kishan shared a heartwarming post for his wife, Priti Kishan Shukla, on the occasion of her birthday on September 23. The Mirzapur: The Movie actor shared three pictures in which the couple was seen dishing out major couple goals.

Sharing the photos, Ravi Kishan wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday @priti_kishan_shukla. Thank you for being my strength and an inspiration for our kids. Ever grateful to have you, mere sukh-dukh ki saathi. Love you... Mahadev Bless You." See the post here:

The post went viral soon after it was shared on Instagram, and his fans flooded the comments section with wishes and compliments. One wrote, "Biwi, the wife ko, happy birthday," while another commented, "Happy birthday to the most beautiful soul inside out."

In other news, several of Ravi Kishan's old dialogues, expressions, interviews, and dance videos have recently been rediscovered on the Internet. Speaking about his popularity among Gen Z, the actor said he feels blessed by the response.

Reacting to this, he told NDTV, "I feel that Gen Z has made me a sensation. I feel very blessed by this. I want to see this for politics as well. And for this discussion, I want to see myself... I am doing a lot of films. I do countless characters. If I get a good director, who makes me understand the character and gives me my comfort, then I am very happy."

On the work front, he was last seen in Mirzapur: The Movie. It was released in theatres on September 4.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, the film brought the cult franchise to the big screen. The film was produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment.

Also Read: Dhurandhar Star Gaurav Gera Meets Ravi Kishan, Mirzapur Actor Replies "Love Always My Friend"