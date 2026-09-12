<i>Mirzapur The Film's</i> Song <i>Ghoom Ghoom</i> Was Inspired By Dhurandhar's <i>Fa9la</i>? Choreographer Reveals Ravi Kishan's Idea

Mirzapur: The Movie's track Ghoom Ghoom has been making waves for its energetic dance moves but the song reportedly had a surprising reference behind it. Choreographer Vijay Ganguly has now revealed that Ravi Kishan wanted the Ghoom Ghoom vibe to match Akshay Khanna's Fa9la from Dhurandhar.

“When we were doing Ghoom Ghoom, Akshaye's song had just been released and became a huge hit. Ravi sir told me that I had done a fantastic job in Dhurandhar and that we had an opportunity to do something like that in Mirzapur," Vijay said in an interview with Mid-Day.

"He (Ravi Kishan) said, ‘Let's create some magical stuff'. He made the steps trend so much that he made the track popular, instead of the other way around," the choreographer added.

However, the makers wanted the song to have a contemporary and high-energy feel. Vijay Ganguly said the creative vision also took inspiration from the classic Mehbooba Mehbooba from Ramesh Sippy's Sholay. The song was shot against the desert backdrop of Jaisalmer, but filming in Rajasthan posed its own difficulties, with the team having to work through extremely cold weather conditions.

“It had to have a Mehbooba Mehbooba [from Sholay] feel. I suggested shooting it in Mumbai, but Gurmmeet was keen to shoot it in a real location in Rajasthan," he said.

Ghoom Ghoom is sung by Rashmeet Kaur and RAY, while the lyrics are written by Kumaar. The festive dance number features prominent stars from the franchise, including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Ravi Kishan and Sonal Chauhan.

Mirzapur: The Movie a theatrical expansion of India's highly successful OTT franchise. The movie serves as an interquel set between episodes 6 and 7 of Season 1. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, the crime thriller is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment alongside Amazon MGM Studios.

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