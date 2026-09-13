Trivikram Srinivas To Present Telugu Version Of <i>Hanuman Ansh</i>, To Release On September 18

Filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas is set to present the Telugu version of Hanuman Ansh, bringing the devotional drama to Telugu audiences. The film, which hit the theatres on August 7, is now gearing up for its release in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on September 18.

Trivikram Srinivas' wife's production company, Fortune Four Cinemas, officially announced the release on X.

The post read, "The film that became a nationwide sensation is now set to captivate Telugu audiences. Experience the divine tale of Sri Neem Karoli Baba Ji with #HanumanAnsh. Presented by #TrivikramSrinivas Telugu Theatrical Release by @Fortune4Cinemas. Grand Release in Telugu on September 18th."

Hanuman Ansh has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in India. The devotional drama saw a significant rise in its India nett earnings on its sixth Saturday, collecting Rs 18.5 crore on Day 37, according to Sacnilk. The latest figure represents a 76.2% increase over the Rs 10.5 crore earned on its sixth Friday.

The film also saw a rise in the number of shows, with 7,449 screenings held on Saturday compared to 5,743 a day earlier. Its overall occupancy climbed from 38% on Friday to 52% on Saturday.

Following Saturday's earnings, Hanuman Ansh has taken its India gross collection to Rs 227 crore. The film has additionally earned Rs 9.5 crore from overseas markets, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 236.5 crore. Meanwhile, the Hindi 2D version recorded 56.31% overall occupancy on September 12.

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is based on the life and spiritual legacy of the revered saint Neem Karoli Baba. It is based on his own book, Divine Detour: That Changed My Life.

The cast features Shobhinav Satyaa in his debut role as Lakshman Narayan Sharma (young Neem Karoli Baba). Chandan Anand, Nikhil Dubey, Udaysinh Rajput, Vihaan Shedge, Anil Rastogi, Gulshan Pandey, Bhagvandas Patel and Purnima Tiwari are also part of the supporting cast.

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