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Air India Pilot Found Dead In 5-Star Hotel In Delhi's Vasant Kunj

According to police, the man, a captain with Air India, was found unconscious and unresponsive at The Grand in Delhi.

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Air India Pilot Found Dead In 5-Star Hotel In Delhi's Vasant Kunj
The pilot had checked into the hotel on September 10.
New Delhi:

An Air India pilot was found dead inside the room of a five-star hotel in Delhi's posh Vasant Kunj area.

According to police, the man, a captain with Air India, was found unconscious and unresponsive at Hotel The Grand. 

The pilot has been identified as Sunny Asaldekar.

He was immediately shifted to the hospital, where the doctors declared him 'brought dead'.

The pilot had checked into the hotel on September 10. The next day, his brother contacted the hotel manager and informed him he hadn't been responding to his phone calls.

The manager went to the room and found it locked from the inside. He opened the lock using the master key and found the pilot unresponsive.

His post-mortem examination was conducted at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. The final cause of death shall be ascertained after receipt of the final opinion.

The police initiated inquest proceedings under Section 194 of the BNSS.

The police investigation is underway.

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