Gym Trainer Shot Dead In Delhi By 2 Bike-Borne Men, 15 Rounds Fired

A 28-year-old gym trainer was shot dead in south Delhi's Fatehpur Beri on Monday morning, with around 15 rounds fired in the area, police said.

The victim, identified as Vijay, was attacked by two bike-borne assailants in Aya Nagar village at around 10 am. The attackers allegedly opened fire at him before fleeing the spot on a motorcycle.

The firing sent panic through the area, with senior police officers rushing to the spot soon after the incident.

Police suspect that the attack may have been linked to a personal rivalry. Investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding the shooting and are working to identify the two assailants.

The incident has also raised concern among residents as a similar firing had reportedly taken place in the area a few months ago.

Security personnel have been deployed in Aya Nagar to prevent any further escalation and maintain law and order.

Police teams are currently scanning available CCTV footage and gathering other evidence as they continue their search for the attackers.