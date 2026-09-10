Delhi Schools To Remain Closed For 3 Days? Here's What Students Need To Know

Schools and government offices in Delhi will remain closed on Friday, September 11, in view of the BRICS Summit being held in the national capital. The closure has been announced amid heightened security arrangements, traffic diversions, and restrictions across several parts of the city. Since September 11 falls on a Friday and is followed by the weekend, students and employees will get a three-day break.

Where Will the BRICS Summit Be Held?

The BRICS Summit will be held at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan on September 12 and 13. Several high-profile leaders and delegates are expected to attend the summit, with extensive security arrangements being put in place across the city.

From premium hotels such as ITC Maurya and Taj Palace near Dhaula Kuan to central Delhi, security has been tightened at several locations. Traffic diversions have also been introduced along multiple routes. The restrictions may cause inconvenience to commuters, prompting authorities to keep schools and government offices closed on September 11.

Why Is There A Holiday On September 11?

Most leaders and delegates attending the summit are expected to arrive in India on September 11. To facilitate their movement and manage traffic- and security-related restrictions, schools and government offices will remain closed on Friday, September 11.

What Should You Do Before Stepping Out?

If you need to travel in Delhi over the next few days, keep the following points in mind:

Check the Delhi Traffic Police's official social media accounts before leaving home for updates on road closures, traffic restrictions, and diversions.

Some roads may be completely closed during VIP movements. Avoid travelling through such routes during those periods.

Avoid routes around major hotels hosting visiting leaders and delegates, as these areas may have heightened security restrictions.

If you are stopped by police personnel during VIP movement, cooperate with the security arrangements and avoid arguments. Disrupting security operations could lead to action against you.