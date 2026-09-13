Armaan Malik Shuts Down Troll Accusing Him And Amaal Mallik Of Disrespecting Salman Khan

Armaan Malik recently came to the defence of his brother, Amaal Mallik, after a social media user accused the siblings of being “ungrateful” to Salman Khan. This comes after Amaal slammed Salman Khan Films for leaving out the creators of the song Main Hoon Hero Tera in a social media post commemorating 11 years of Hero (2015). The composer questioned why the post failed to mention both the music composer and lyricist.

In the comments section, Amaal wrote, "Whoever is handling the page or the social media of @skfilmsofficial, I love the audacity you have shown by leaving out the composer & the lyricist of the song lol! It doesn't look nice that a song that is created with the pain, blood, sweat and tears of a music composer & his lyric writer is celebrated without the creators being respected or even mentioned."

“Learn to do the basics otherwise delete this page. Don't delete my comment, let Salman sir see it as well so that he knows you guys screwed up,” he added.

After Amaal raised the concern, the post was edited to include his Instagram handle in the credits. The issue also triggered a debate on X, where several users criticised the brothers.

One user accused Armaan and Amaal of being “ungrateful” to Salman Khan despite the support they had received from the actor.

Responding to the comment, Armaan wrote, "Please go create an original song, write it or sing it, then watch your name be conveniently left out where it belongs. I'd be curious to hear how that feels. Don't talk about gratitude. I've always been grateful for my beginnings, but I also know how hard it has been to reach where I've reached. If we don't fight for our right, no one will."

After a fan asked Armaan not to pay heed to trolls, the singer clarified that his response was intended to defend his brother and ensure that the lyricist received the credit he deserved. “I was genuinely only concerned for the credits for my brother and the lyricist. Without them, the song is nothing. Mera credit toh chhod hi do (Leave my credit). I've stopped expecting. For me you guys are enough," he said.

Hero marked the Bollywood debuts of Aditya Pancholi's son Sooraj and Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya. Salman Khan sang the film's title track, composed by Amaal Malik.

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