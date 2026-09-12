Karthik Subbaraj's <i>Dorothy</i> Earns Standing Ovation At Toronto International Film Festival World Premiere

Tamil cinema broke new ground as Karthik Subbaraj's Dorothy had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in the Centrepiece category - the first Tamil film to do so in a decade. The film was well-received, earning a standing ovation at the premiere.

Videos and clips have now surfaced from the event, with producer Guneet Monga also sharing them on her official page, where the cast and crew - including Keerthy Suresh, Sananath, Rishikanth, as well as producers Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain - were all present at the Scotiabank Theatre.

After the end credits rolled, team Dorothy came on stage to talk about the film and were welcomed with a standing ovation.

In the post shared by Guneet Monga, she wrote, "Still taking in this night. Seeing Dorothy premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and receive a standing ovation was a deeply special moment for all of us. So grateful to Karthik Subbaraj for trusting us with this beautiful, deeply human story, to our incredible cast and crew who poured so much of themselves into it, and to Jio Studios and Dhammam Films for walking this journey with us."

She continued, "Most of all, grateful that Dorothy has found its first audience in Toronto with so much warmth and love. Here's to the journey ahead. Dorothy releases in cinemas worldwide on 25 September 2026."

About Dorothy

Bankrolled by Jio Studios and Sikhya Entertainment, Dorothy features an original score by the legend himself - composer Ilaiyaraaja - in his 1,540th film. The Tamil feature joins TIFF's acclaimed international programme, formerly known as Contemporary World Cinema. Its aim is to showcase a spread of celebrated filmmakers, festival favourites, and much-anticipated world premieres from across the globe.

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