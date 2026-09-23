Imtiaz Ali's Daughter Ida Ali Gets Engaged To Long-Time Boyfriend, See Pic

Imtiaz Ali's daughter Ida Ali has gotten engaged to her long-time boyfriend Krish Agrawal in an intimate ceremony. Marking the special occasion, the filmmaker shared glimpses from the ceremony and sought blessings for the newly engaged couple.

On Tuesday, the Main Vaapas Aaunga director shared a picture of the couple on his Instagram story, where Ida and Krish are seen exchanging rings. Ida looked gorgeous in a baby pink saree, while Krish opted for a black sherwani on the occasion. Sharing the photo, Imtiaz Ali wrote, “Seeking your blessings, the newly engaged @krishagrawal_01 and @idaali11."

Take a look at the photo:

Photo Credit: Instagram

In July, Ida took to Instagram and shared a video of Krish's proposal and gave fans a closer look at her engagement ring. At the time, Imtiaz talked about the special moment with Hindustan Times and shared, “It is the greatest happiness for me,” and revealed that Krish had approached him for a conversation before proposing to Ida.

About Ida Ali and Krish Agarwal

Ida Ali is carving out her own path in the film industry, much like her father. At the age of 17, she directed a short film, titled Lift, and later wrote the Amazon miniTV romantic drama Uljhe Hue. She pursued her filmmaking education at Chapman University's Dodge College of Film and Media Arts in California.

Beyond filmmaking, Ida launched Refresh, a digital platform centred on youth and mental health. She also co-hosts the podcast Why Are The Curtains Blue alongside comedian Kareema Barry, where they explore cinema and cultural narratives.

Krish does not belong to the film industry. He works as a quantitative researcher at a hedge fund. The two have been in a relationship for years and have often posted glimpses of their travels together on social media.

Imtiaz Ali's Recent Releases

Imtiaz Ali's last release, Main Vaaoas Aaunga, starred Vedang Raina, Sharvari, Diljit Dosanjh, and Naseeruddin Shah in lead roles. The filmmaker has not announced any future projects yet.

Also Read | Main Vaapas Aaunga Clocks 50 Days In Cinemas, Imtiaz Ali Calls It A "Rare Feat”