After <i>Main Wapas Aaunga</i>, Sharvari And Vedang Raina Reunite For Another Imtiaz Ali Film: Report

Sharvari and Vedang Raina are prepared to share the screen space again in filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's upcoming romantic drama. The pair, recently seen in Main Wapas Aaunga, will reunite for a new film set to go on floors soon.

The movie is in the final stage of pre-production, while filming is expected to begin in November, according to Pinkvilla. Imtiaz has reportedly completed the screenplay after several rounds of writing changes. The cast is finalised, which leaves the team focused on finding the right locations, planning the shoot, and working on other production details.

The film does not have a title yet, but makers feel that both actors fit the story well.

Imtiaz has locked the screenplay after an extensive writing process, and the casting has been finalised. The entire team is now gearing up for the shoot, with pre-production progressing as planned, the report added. The intention is to take the film to the floors in November, and everyone involved is excited about bringing this story to life.

Along with the title, the film's story is also still under wraps. Reports suggest that it will have the kind of romance and emotions that audiences often connect with Imtiaz Ali's films. The makers are keeping most details private. Once filming begins, they are expected to make an official announcement by revealing the film's title and first look.

Sharvari and Vedang Raina's pairing in Main Wapas Aaunga left many impressed, and their reunion has made their next project even more exciting.

Main Wapas Aaunga, which also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Naseeruddin Shah, is set to arrive on Netflix on August 7. Interestingly, according to IWMBuzz, its theatrical run will continue even after the OTT release. This means audiences will have the option to watch the film in cinemas or on the streaming platform.