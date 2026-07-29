Shirtless And Smoking, Ranvir Shorey Declares "Gen X And Proud", Internet Reacts

Ranvir Shorey set social media abuzz after sharing a photograph of himself embracing his age with an unapologetic, retro-cool aesthetic.

In the picture, the 53-year-old actor is seen shirtless, holding a lit cigarette in one hand and a glass in the other. Shorey captioned the post: "Gen X and proud."

The actor appeared to take a swipe at Gen Z with his latest post. Shortly after he shared the picture, it went viral on social media.

One user commented, "Looking slick, bro," while another wrote, "We're Count Dracula of Gen Z. The originals!" Other comments included "We will give you the millennial title too," "Hollywood has Jim Carrey; Bollywood has Ranvir Shorey," and "Really? You look younger than that."

This is not the first time Shorey has shared posts seemingly aimed at younger generations. Earlier, he wrote, "If just 3 glib mo**s on Insta can make you turn on your parents, you're not Gen Z, you're Gen G!"

In another post, sharing a video of a baby, he wrote, "Hamare pyaare Gen G," followed by a teary-eyed emoji.

On the professional front, Ranvir Shorey is gearing up for the sequel to the much-loved film Khosla Ka Ghosla. The film will be released in theatres on August 28. Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, the original film was released in 2006 and became a fan favourite for its simple, relatable story centred on family struggles and property disputes.

The film featured memorable performances by Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, and Vinay Pathak.

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