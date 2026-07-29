'<i>Do Bacche Ka Baap Banne Wala Hoon</i>': Ranveer Singh Breaks Hearts Of Women Flirting With Him On Set

A viral video from April this year shows Ranveer Singh's playful banter with co‑actors during a brand shoot. In the video, Ranveer Singh is heard teasing the women, who are trying to elicit a response from him while talking about coffee making. Ranveer says, “Kitna flirt kar rahi ho. Main do bacche ka baap banne wala hoon yaar” (You're flirting so much. I'm about to become a father of two).

Background

The video was shared by model‑actor Deeksha Narang on her Instagram feed recently. She said the footage was shot in April 2026 during a campaign shoot for SuperYou and Starbucks to introduce protein‑infused cold‑foam coffees across more than 500 stores in the country.

Recalling her star‑struck moment from the shoot, Deeksha wrote in her Instagram caption, “Happened in April 2026. Shoot for @be.superyou * @starbucks. And the director said, ‘Be natural, be you.' As an actor, I saw an opportunity to talk to him when the blender for the coffee was busted.

“The room had an awkward silence so, as an intelligent woman, I just filled the silence. And well, it felt like a chemistry lab — proper measurements se bnaai ja rahi thi coffee. And I said ‘chemistry for coffee.' He thought ‘chemistry of love.' Vo bhi sahi hi hai, I am lady RANVEER SINGH. What a surreal experience. Talked to him four times that day.”

The video went viral on Instagram, drawing diverse comments.

Internet's reaction

A user wrote, “His hair, damn. Imagine being 40 and still having such thick and lush hair. Dream for me, ugh.”

Another user wrote, “The way he crossed his fingers.”

A third comment read, “Along with a comeback, this guy has also found a sense of calm.”

For context, Deepika and Ranveer announced their second pregnancy in April this year. They welcomed their first child in 2024 and revealed their daughter's name, Dua, on Diwali that year.

Work front

On the work front, Ranveer Singh's last two films, Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, scripted box‑office history with a staggering Rs 3,000‑crore franchise.

Ranveer is now working on Pralay, a zombie film directed by Jai Mehta. The film is being produced by Hansal Mehta's True Story Films and Ranveer Singh's Ma Kasam Films, with a budget of ₹300 crore. Kalyani Priyadarshan plays the female lead opposite him.