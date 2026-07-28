BTS' Jungkook Explains Why One Fan Meet Made Him Happy And Another Didn't

While meeting fans in public is a part of life for global stars, BTS member Jungkook believes there is a right way to do it. During a recent Weverse live session, the singer spoke about two very different fan interactions he had on the same day. One left him happy, while the other made him uncomfortable. Sharing the experience, he reminded fans that respect and basic manners make all the difference.

On July 27, Jungkook went live on Weverse and spoke about watching the Korean film Hope by himself. After the movie ended, a few people recognised him as he walked out of the theatre. Instead of rushing towards him, they politely asked if they could take pictures with him.

The BTS singer said he happily agreed because they approached him respectfully. According to him, such moments are enjoyable because fans first ask for permission before taking photos.

A Bakery Visit That Took An Uncomfortable Turn

Things changed a little later when Jungkook stopped at a bakery to buy some bread. He said, “I had gone into a bakery to buy some bread, and all of a sudden there was someone standing right in front of me with a camera pointed at me like this. I don't really think that's very respectful.”

Jungkook explained that this is not about age, nationality or where someone comes from. He believes the same basic rules of respect should apply to everyone.

“I don't care how old you are or where you're from... just shoving a camera in someone's face like that... I felt that was kind of rude. So, if this somehow reaches that person…” he added.

The K-pop star pointed out why the earlier interaction outside the theatre stood out. He said the fans there simply asked first, and that made him comfortable enough to take pictures with them. For Jungkook, asking politely is the difference between a pleasant memory and an uncomfortable one.

Meanwhile, BTS will resume its Arirang World Tour on August 1 with two concerts at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.