Tom Holland Reveals How Long He Hopes To Continue As <i>Spider-Man</i>

Tom Holland has become synonymous with Spider-Man for fans across the world. The actor has been portraying the beloved superhero since 2016. While excitement continues to build for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Tom has now revealed how long he hopes to keep playing the iconic role.

At the LA premiere of the film, the star looked back on his long run as the web-slinger. “There's a family here at Marvel and Sony. We've been making these movies for 10 years and we're all really good friends and we all still really love working with together and there's a shorthand, there's a collaboration, there is a shared love for this character that is Peter Parker," Tom said in an interaction with The Hollywood Reporter.

"When we all get together, it always feels like something magical happens, and to get to do it time and time again is something that will never really sink in for me. It still feels like this is my first-ever premiere for this character. It has been the gift of my life," he added.

When asked about his future as the superhero, the actor chose not to reveal too much but hinted that the journey isn't over yet. "I will do it for as long as they'll have me. So if this movie does good, I guess we'll see!," he said.

Tom's recent remarks are the complete opposite of his 2021 statement when he told GQ, "If I'm playing Spider-Man after I'm 30, I've done something wrong." The actor, who celebrated his 30th birthday on June 1, seems to have had a change of heart.

In the latest interview with the publication, Tom said, “It's funny, I saw that quote pop up somewhere recently and I kind of reeled, because I was trying to remember what I meant. I think the point of it is that I would love to pass the baton on, and I haven't achieved that yet.

“It's definitely something that we talk about a lot at the studio. So maybe I need to change the quote to 37," he added.

Tom Holland made his debut as Spider-Man in the 2016 film Captain America: Civil War. The actor has made history as the first live-action actor to headline four solo Spider-Man movies, including Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home. The latest instalment in the franchise, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, releases in theatres on July 30.