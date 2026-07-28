'My Legs Were Trembling': Kajal Aggarwal Recalls Assistant Director Took Off His Shirt To Show Her Name Tattoo

Kajal Aggarwal has enjoyed a massive fan following throughout her career. However, not every interaction has been pleasant.

The actress recently recalled a chilling incident on a film set when an assistant director unexpectedly entered her caravan without knocking or seeking permission. He then took off his shirt to show her a tattoo of her name.

"A few days ago, after wrapping up a shoot for a film, I was resting in my caravan. At that time, a person working as an assistant director on the film suddenly entered my caravan without taking permission. He immediately took off his shirt and showed me a tattoo of my name on his chest. I was so shocked by the incident that my hands and legs started trembling," she said, as quoted by ABP News.

While Kajal appreciated the fact that the assistant director had admired her enough to get her name tattooed, she stressed that his actions were completely inappropriate.

"I was happy that he had gotten my name tattooed on his body. However, it was completely inappropriate for him to enter when a woman was alone without taking permission. No matter how big a fan someone is, such behaviour is unacceptable. I warned him that doing something like this could lead to criminal action and then sent him away," the actress added.

Kajal Aggarwal made her acting debut with a supporting role in the 2004 Hindi film Kyun! Ho Gaya Na. Her breakthrough came with SS Rajamouli's 2009 fantasy epic Magadheera, which turned her into an overnight star.

She went on to headline numerous commercial hits, including Darling, Brindavanam, Mr Perfect, Businessman, Naayak, Baadshah, Yevadu and Temper.

In Bollywood, Kajal is best known for starring opposite Ajay Devgn in the action blockbuster Singham, and the heist thriller Special 26.

Kajal Aggarwal's latest release, The India Story, premiered in cinemas on July 24.



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