"You Got This": Karan Aujla's Wife Supports Isha Rikhi Amid Separation Rumours With Badshah

Karan Aujla's wife, Palak Aujla, has come out in support of Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi after the latter shared a cryptic social media post that sparked fresh speculation about her marriage with rapper Badshah. The couple got married in March 2026, but rumours about trouble in their relationship have been making headlines in recent days.

In an Instagram post, Isha Rikhi wrote, “There are battles that leave no visible scars. For a long time, I remained silent because I was afraid. I felt overwhelmed by the influence, power, and resources I believed my husband had, and I convinced myself that staying quiet was the safest thing to do. Silence was never acceptance. It was survival. Today, I'm choosing courage over fear. I may not be ready to tell the whole story, but I'm finally ready to stop pretending that everything was okay.”

Sharing the post on her Stories, Palak Aujla said, “You are so strong, so beautiful. You got this, my love.”

Isha, however, did not share details about what happened or confirm the divorce rumours, leaving fans wondering about the real situation.

Neither Isha Rikhi nor Badshah has responded to the rumours about their relationship. If reports of their separation turn out to be true, it will be Badshah's second divorce. The rapper was previously married to Jasmine Masih, and the couple divorced in 2020. They also have a daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh.

Even before Isha and Badshah officially confirmed their marriage, the actress' mother, Poonam Rikhi, had shared pictures from their wedding on social media. In March, she posted the images but did not reveal the date or exact time of the wedding.

In June 2026, Isha Rikhi finally confirmed that she was married during an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram. She also addressed a question about why she and Badshah do not follow each other on social media. Isha jokingly said that the rapper should explain the reason himself because people were curious about it.