Weeks After <i>Alpha</i> Release, Samay Raina Roasts Alia Bhatt Film's Box Office Run

Weeks after Alpha's theatrical release, comedian Samay Raina has stirred fresh chatter with a witty jab at the Alia Bhatt-led spy thriller. During a special episode of India's Got Latent Season 2, Samay cracked a joke about the film's box office performance, drawing laughter from the audience.

Unlike the regular season 2 episodes of India's Got Latent, Samay surprised fans with a members-only episode on Monday featuring Raghav Juyal, Munawar Faruqui, Niharika NM, and Rohan Joshi. One of the clips from the episode showed light-hearted banter between Raghav and Samay. While promoting his upcoming film, Bhai Tera Star Hai, Raghav told the audience, "Meri film aa rahi hai Bhai Tera Star Hai (My film is releasing Bhai Tera Star Hai).” Samay instantly quipped, "Kitni baar khud hi batana padega toh kaisa star hai? (What kind of star are you if you have to tell it again and again?)”

The banter continued as Raghav fired back with, "Alia Bhatt ne bhi khud hi bataya tha (Alia Bhatt also said the same thing).” In response, Samay took a playful dig at Alia Bhatt's Alpha, saying, "Uski bhi nahi chali thi (Even her film did not work)”, leaving audiences in splits.

Samay's witty dig at Alia Bhatt was a pointed reference to her recent spy-universe film Alpha, which underperformed at the box office despite extensive promotional efforts. The moment was particularly notable as Alia had appeared on the first episode of India's Got Latent Season 2 to promote the film.

The latest bonus episode of India's Got Latent was released on YouTube exclusively for channel members. To watch the episode, viewers must have an active paid membership to Samay Raina's official YouTube channel. Those with a regular YouTube account or a standard Netflix subscription will not be able to access the episode.

Members can log in to YouTube, visit Samay Raina's official channel, and find the episode in the "Members Only" section. India's Got Latent Season 2 is available to stream on Netflix as well as on Samay Raina's official YouTube channel.