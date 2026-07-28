'I Took My Husband's Surname': Pawan Kalyan's Wife Wants To Be Called Anna Konidala

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan's wife has a request for her followers ahead of her birthday. Sharing an unseen photo from one of her earliest trips with him, she asked everyone to call her Anna Konidala, explaining that it was her official name after marrying Pawan in 2013.

While many still know her as Anna Lezhneva, that surname was only used on the last official document before her marriage, she said, adding she'd been wanting to make this request ever since joining Instagram but struggled to find the right words.

In her note, Anna shared that Konidala was the last name she truly connected with. On Instagram, Anna Konidala explained, “A name is such a personal thing. With my birthday coming up soon, I felt like it's finally the right moment to write this. I've been meaning to do it ever since I started this Instagram account. I wrote it, deleted it… came back to it again.

“And I just couldn't find the right way to say it. Most people first got to know me as Anna Lezhneva, because that's the name that was everywhere when news about our marriage came out.”

“The funny thing is, our marriage certificate is actually the last official document where that surname appears. On that day, I took my husband's surname and became Anna Konidala. So if you've read this far, I just have one small request. Please call me Anna Konidala. That's my name, and it's the one I feel like myself with. Thank you for understanding. It really means a lot to me.”

Anna Konidala also shared a sweet picture in which she hugged Pawan Kalyan. She said the photo was taken during their first trip together to Saint Petersburg, Russia.

Pawan Kalyan first married Nandini in 1997, but their relationship ended in divorce. In 2009, he married actress Renu Desai and the couple separated in 2012. Pawan later married Anna, who is originally from Russia, in 2013. The couple has two children, Polena Anjana Pawanova and Mark Shankar Pawanovich.