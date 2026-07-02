Question Us, But Don't Abuse': Pawan Kalyan Warns Against Social Media Misuse

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan has warned against the misuse of social media to abuse, threaten or defame others, saying the government will take strict legal action against those who cross the line.

The video message came hours after the arrest of political commentator KV Reddy and YouTuber Prashna Raavan alias B Joseph from Hyderabad, who had allegedly made derogatory comments while criticising Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan.

In a video message released, Pawan Kalyan said some people were misusing social media platforms and freedom of speech to target others.

"Some individuals are misusing the right to freedom of speech under the guise of social media platforms. They are deliberately engaging in personal slander, targeting family members and even children, and behaving recklessly. The government will take strict legal action against such people, and under the aegis of the Deputy Chief Minister's office, a special task force will be set up to take action against those who go overboard on social media," Kalyan said.

He said the government would act on genuine complaints and ensure that necessary legal action is taken.

"We will examine every genuine complaint, forward it to the concerned officials, and ensure that legal action is taken," the Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister said in a video.

Kalyan also said those found guilty of such offences would face action under various laws.

"We will take strict action against those involved in such offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), the Information Technology Act 2000, and other relevant laws," he said.

"If you speak whatever you like, I promise you, you will face legal consequences," he added.

Pawan Kalyan said criticism of political leaders was part of democracy, but stressed that it must be done respectfully.

He further said that freedom of expression comes with certain limits and cannot be used to violate the rights of others.

"It (freedom of expression) comes with certain boundaries. When actions cross the line and infringe upon the rights of others, legal consequences are inevitable," he

added.

Emphasising that criticism and disagreement are welcome in a democracy, Pawan Kalyan said abuse, threats and attempts to harm the reputation of others cannot be justified in the name of free speech.

"Freedom of speech does not mean the freedom to abuse. You have the right to criticise the government, question us, and disagree with our decisions. That is democracy... and we welcome it. However, actions such as verbally abusing others, issuing threats, making baseless allegations, targeting women, insulting religious beliefs, damaging a person's dignity, and inciting violence do not fall under the freedom guaranteed by the Constitution. These are criminal offences," Pawan Kalyan said.

The Deputy Chief Minister also raised concerns about the use of fake social media accounts for online harassment and abuse.

"Many individuals hide behind fake accounts to engage in activities like using obscene language, hurling personal insults, attempting to tarnish reputations, spreading baseless allegations and misinformation, morphing photos obscenely, and engaging in harassment and intimidation. Women are being targeted in highly obscene ways," the Deputy Chief Minister said.

He also condemned comments that insult religious beliefs and said such actions cannot be defended as freedom of expression.

He said, "Deliberately insulting comments are also being made about gods and goddesses. This is neither freedom of expression nor healthy criticism; and it is certainly not democratic. We fully respect the right to offer constructive criticism, fair comments, and satire, and to express diverse opinions. However, deliberate misinformation campaigns, hate speech, criminal threats, cyber-harassment, verbal abuse, and intentional attempts to damage someone's reputation cannot be justified in the name of freedom of expression."