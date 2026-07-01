Andhra MLC 'Missing' Amid Probe Into Controversial Remark On Pawan Kalyan

Political tension gripped Srikakulam district on Wednesday after YSRCP MLC Duvvada Srinivas allegedly went untraceable while travelling from Tekkali to Kothuru Police Station. He had to appear for questioning in a case related to his alleged remarks against Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

According to reports, Srinivas left his residence in a private vehicle but did not reach the police station at the scheduled time. Investigators are examining CCTV footage and other technical evidence to determine whether he voluntarily switched vehicles, diverted his route, or was moved elsewhere.

Police have not confirmed any arrest or detention and said verification of his movements is underway.

"We are verifying the sequence of events after he left Tekkali. We request the public not to believe rumours. Appropriate legal action will be taken based on the investigation." Kotturu Circle Officer, Prasad Rao said.

Security was tightened around Srinivas' residence in Tekkali from early morning, with police deploying additional personnel to prevent any law-and-order issues.

His supporters alleged that his wife, Divvela Madhuri, was also confined to the residence amid concerns that party workers might gather there.

Madhuri alleged that the police action was politically motivated. "Where is Srinivas? If the police have taken him, they should tell the public. We are being targeted repeatedly while many other issues are ignored," she told reporters, while demanding clarity on his whereabouts. A separate case was also registered against her and several supporters following her earlier protest outside Kothuru Police Station.

Police had registered a case over Srinivas' alleged derogatory comment against Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

He was summoned by the police earlier, with officials claiming he did not cooperate with investigators. He was served fresh notices to appear again.

Duvvada Srinivas has denied making any derogatory comments about Pawan Kalyan and claimed the videos attributed to him were AI-generated to defame him.