"What Does New Generation Know?" Pawan Kalyan On Abuses Against PM Modi

In a stout defence of Prime Minister, Andhra Pradesh deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Saturday said what does the "new generation know," referring to the "struggles" undergone by Narendra Modi and observed that the more one works the more they get criticised, in remarks apparently referring to the recent protests by the CJP over the exam paper leak.

Alluding to the alleged abuses hurled at PM Modi by CJP and the Gen Z while demanding the resignation of former minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Kalyan said "his (Modi) heart moved, eyes welled with tears and felt bad."

"The more you work, the more you get criticised… what does the new generation know? The struggles he (PM) went through,” said the Jana Sena founder, addressing a public meeting after the inauguration of the Rs 5,700-crore Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram near the port city of Vizag.

Lamenting that many people were lashing out at PM Modi with "unspeakable words,'" the actor – politician questioned if this was the reward "we could give for the people toiling for the country." PM Modi "did not take even a single day's leave", Kalyan said and added that the former was fighting with enemy countries on one hand, "western countries envious of our development" and taking on "enemies" from within the country to take forward development.

Though many people are pulling back the aspirations of 144 crore people and several more criticising, Kalyan said one person is taking it forward, underlining that that "one and only leader" was PM Modi.

According to Kalyan, there is "no leader who can beat PM Modi in the country and nobody will emerge." Despite many people "abusing" PM Modi, he credited the PM for airports coming to north Andhra and lakhs of crores of rupees of investments pouring into Andhra Pradesh.

Asserting that Bhoagapuram Airport is the result of supporting a leader like PM Modi, Kalyan also called it the answer for his yearning to form an alliance with the BJP and TDP.

In the backdrop of the recent protests in the national capital, the actor – politician gave an "advice" to everybody having children below 25 years of age, suggesting them to keep their wards on the right track and emphasised the importance of teaching them the right values.

"I am saluting the feet of such a Prime Minister. Your class is very inspiring," said Kalyan, reflecting on PM Modi forgiving the people who had allegedly abused him.

"It is very difficult to run a family. Is it an ordinary thing to run 140 crore people. Only the leader taking forward will know. What can we give for such a person," he said, calling on people to give an assurance that they will stand by the PM.

Moreover, Kalyan said power (PM position) will remain with Narendra Modi and he should relinquish it only when he "doesn't desire it,". "We will strive," towards this goal endlessly.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)