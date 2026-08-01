"I Am Just 15, Forgive Me": Girl Booked For Abusing PM Modi At Protest Apologises

A video has surfaced on social media showing the girl booked for using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a student protest apologising for her remarks.

In the video, which has now gone viral, she is seen wearing a striped T-shirt and speaks with folded hands.

"I came under the influence of some people at the protest and said a lot of bad things against the Prime Minister," she says in the video.

While the FIR had mentioned that she is 25 years old, in the apology video the girl claims she is "just 15 years old".

"I am only 15 years old. Whatever I did was not worthy of forgiveness. I have said a lot of bad things."

Calling it her "first and last mistake", she adds, "I apologise to the entire country. I am so ashamed. I can't even look at myself. Please forgive me."

NDTV cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video.

On Wednesday, a complaint was filed against the girl at a Noida police station over her remarks against the Prime Minister. Noida Police filed a Zero FIR, which was later transferred to Parliament Street Police Station in New Delhi.

The complainant stated that her comments insulted the dignity of the Prime Minister's office and could spread disharmony and disturb public peace.

Read | 'Want To Forgive Them': PM Modi On Students Who Abused Him At Jantar Mantar

The apology video emerged just a few hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's latest Instagram video appealing for restraint and forgiveness following abusive slogans directed at him during student protests.

In the video posted on Friday night, PM Modi said that "abuses never solve anything" and urged society to guide, rather than punish, those who had gone astray.

"What happened at Jantar Mantar has been seen by the country and the world," he said. "Some misguided youngsters used language that has no place in any civilised society. I was abused, and even my late mother was abused."

Describing those who abused him as "misguided", the Prime Minister said he did not believe the answer lay in "anger or retaliation".

"Mistakes are made in childhood, and childhood also provides an opportunity to correct those mistakes. That is what being young is about," he said in the video.

"There is anger in society, and I understand that. But now is the time to embrace these children and show them the right path. They are misguided children. It is our duty to show them the way. Punishing them, dragging them through courts and harassing them will not change the circumstances."

The Prime Minister said he wanted to forgive those responsible and appealed to society to do the same.

"I want to forgive them. I request society also to accept what I am saying," he said. "Abuses never solve anything. Let us guide those who have lost their way. Let us work together. Let us work for Bharat."