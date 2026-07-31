"Understand The Culture": Venky Atluri On Deepika Padukone's 8-Hour Shift Debate

Almost a year after Deepika Padukone stepped away from at least two South films citing work hours concerns, filmmaker Venky Atluri has shared his view on how actors and directors should deal with different industries.

Promoting Viswanath and Sons, Venky said that people working in a new industry should first understand its way of working and then adjust to it.

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, Atluri said, “I'll at least take a three month break. I'll study sets. It's a very simple old saying; when in Rome, do as the Romans do. It goes the same way for a Hindi actor coming to Telugu cinema. When you come to Telugu, you have to work according to a Telugu mindset.”

The filmmaker said the Telugu film industry follows a disciplined work schedule. Their call time is around 7 or 8 am, and work can continue until 6 pm. He explained that actors may spend around 10 hours on set, while the overall shoot can be up to 11 to 12 hours long. These timings are not always fixed, as different schedules and options can be discussed.

“When a person from any industry, let it be from Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, come and act in a Telugu film, [it's important to] understand the work culture here and maybe respect that culture.

“I will work according to Bollywood's working conditions. I will learn the conditions. I'll not just jump in and say I'm starting at 8, everybody will be here by 8. I'll understand the culture and the working conditions of the 24 crafts. Only then will I start.”

Venky Atluri's Vishwanath and Sons, starring Suriya, Raveena Tandon and Mamitha Baiju, is set to release in theatres on August 14.

Deepika Padukone stepped away from Prabhas-starrer Spirit and Kalki 2898 AD sequel over 8-hour work day demand after she became a mother.