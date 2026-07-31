Sohail Khan Finally Settles The Biggest Khan Brothers Debate, Kashish Kapoor Is Shocked

Kunal Kemmu-hosted Alliance continues to entertain audiences with its mix of drama, emotional moments and candid conversations. While the reality show has been grabbing attention for its intense gameplay, a recent light-hearted exchange between Sohail Khan and wildcard contestant Kashish Kapoor has gone viral.

In the video shared on Instagram, Kashish asks Sohail whether Arbaaz Khan is the eldest among the Khan siblings. Sohail immediately corrects her, revealing that Salman Khan is actually the oldest.

He then lists the siblings in order, saying, “Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Alvira, Sohail Khan and then Arpita.”

The revelation left Kashish and many fans surprised. After the post surfaced online, viewers admitted they also believed Arbaaz was the eldest Khan brother.

“That's what I always thought,” said a user.

Another added, “The same confusion I had since childhood.”

“For some reason mujhe bhi ye hi lagta tha,” revealed another.

An individual stated, “The way he orderly introduced his siblings, he is such a sweet brother.”

Kashish recently entered Alliance as a wildcard contestant, while Sohail is also among the celebrity participants currently competing on the show.

Salman Khan Enters Alliance To Support Brother Sohail Khan

Adding to the excitement, Salman Khan is set to make a special appearance on Alliance to support his brother.

A video from the sets has already gone viral, showing the superstar arriving in an all-denim outfit paired with a cowboy hat. Salman briefly greeted the paparazzi before heading inside to shoot for the episode.

His visit comes shortly after one of the show's most emotional eliminations. Sohail, who entered the competition alongside his former wife Seema Sajdeh, was left heartbroken after she exited the show.

Although Kushal had the option of eliminating either Seema or actor Daisy Shah, Seema had requested fellow contestant Kushal Tandon to vote her out, and he eventually honoured her wish.

What We Know About Alliance?

Premiered on June 26, Alliance began with 16 celebrity contestants competing in pairs, known as “Allies.” The reality show featured celebrities including Ravi Kishan and daughter Riva Kishan, Kushal Tandon and Arslan Goni, Daisy Shah and Zaid Darbar, Mini Mathur and Nikhil Chinapa, Niti Taylor and Ruhee Dosani, Vanshaj Singh and Dolly Javed, Payal Dhare (Payal Gaming) and Sabby Suri, as well as Delbar Arya and Armaan Khera.

With the competition nearing its finale, several contestants have already been eliminated, including Ravi Kishan, Nikhil Chinapa, Riva Kishan, Armaan Khera, Vriddhi Patwa, Dolly Javed and Delbar Arya. According to reports, the grand finale of Alliance is expected to stream on August 6, 2026, on Prime Video.