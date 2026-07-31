Aly Goni Reveals Why He Said 'No' When Jasmin Bhasin Proposed To Him In 2018

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are one of television's most-loved couples. But their love story did not begin with an easy yes. In an episode of Alliance, Aly revealed that he actually said no to Jasmin when she first confessed her feelings in 2018. Aly turned her down because he was not ready to start a relationship at that time.

He wanted to take his time instead of making a quick decision. Aly said that many enter relationships without understanding each other. For him, it was important to be sure before making such a big commitment.

It took almost two years for Aly to realise that Jasmin was the person he wanted by his side. He also shared that Jasmin always supported and understood him.

Aly now feels that marrying your best friend can be the best choice because they know you better than anyone else.

Aly Goni explained, “She said, like I love you and all, mujhe itna time laga ki jab insan check karta hai, that's better kyunki starting mein jaldi jaldi mein sab haan kar dete hain par gadbad ho jaata hai. I think ek best friend se shaadi karna duniya mein sabse acha option hai kyunki she knows you, inside and out. Usne meri har side dekhi hai. (It took me a long time to be sure about my feelings. I think it is better to take time to understand a person, because people often say yes too quickly at the beginning, and later things can go wrong. I believe marrying your best friend is one of the best options because she knows you completely, inside and out. She has seen every side of me).”

“Wo bolti hai sabko mujhe isko manane mein 2 saal lag gaye. Himmat nahi chodi, itni powerful hai woh, main yahan wahan jaa raha hun par uska focus sirf mujhpe hai. Mujhe fir realise hua, isse acha kya milega. (She often tells people that it took her two years to convince me. She never gave up and stayed very strong. While I was coming and going and taking my time, her focus was always on me. That made me realise that I could not ask for anything better).”

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin had often denied rumours about their relationship, but their time on Bigg Boss 14 finally made their bond clear. Aly entered the show as Jasmin's close friend. During their time inside the house, both realised their love for each other. Aly then shared his feelings for Jasmin, and she also admitted that she felt the same.

Don't you think Aly and Jasmin are goals?