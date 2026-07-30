"Where Is Hanuman?": Fans React To <i>Ramayana</i> Trailer Featuring Rama, Sita And Ravana

The much-awaited trailer of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is finally out, offering audiences a grand glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. While the film's scale, visuals, and performances have won praise, one notable absence has caught fans' attention.

It is Sunny Deol's character of Lord Hanuman. The trailer had several pivotal moments from the epic, including Ram and Sita's wedding, their exile, Surpanakha's encounter, Sita's abduction, and glimpses of the battle with Ravana, but the four-minute trailer does not feature Hanuman even once.

Soon after the trailer was released, social media was flooded with reactions, with many viewers asking the same question: “Where is Hanuman?”

The omission has sparked multiple fan theories. Many believe the makers have deliberately kept Sunny Deol's first look under wraps to build anticipation ahead of the film's release. Others argue that the decision aligns with the original narrative of the Ramayana, where Hanuman enters the story only after Sita's abduction.

Hanuman Could Be Saved For The Second Part

Another theory stems from the film's two-part structure. Director Nitesh Tiwari has previously confirmed that Ramayana will be released as a two-part saga.

As Hanuman plays a far more prominent role in the latter half of the epic, many believe the makers are saving Sunny Deol's grand introduction for the second film. However, the trailer offers no clarification, and the makers have not officially commented on the decision to keep the actor's character out of the first promotional glimpse.

Fans' Reactions

“Is it just me, or is anyone else missing Hanuman ji in this Ramayana trailer?” asked an X user.

Another wrote, “So there is no Hanuman in Part 1 of #Ramayana? I didn't see even a clip of Hanuman in the Glimpse or trailer. Why are they hiding him? Are they planning to reveal him in Part 2?

“How can they release the #Ramayana trailer without Hanuman Ji?” said a user.

An individual stated, “A lot of people are asking where Hanuman is in the #Ramayana trailer. Since Part 1 will likely end with the abduction of Sita, Hanuman ji is expected to appear in the second part.”

“Watched the 4 min 10 sec #Ramayana trailer, but not a single shot of HANUMAN. I feel he may not have a major role in Part 1, so the makers decided not to reveal him yet. Or maybe they're saving his reveal for the second trailer, since the movie is still 3 months away. What do you think?” posted another.

What We Know About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the mythological saga is billed as a grand cinematic adaptation of the ancient Indian epic. Ramayana features a powerhouse cast, including Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey, Yash, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutta, Kajal Aggarwal, Vivek Oberoi, and Arun Govil. The film's music has been composed by Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman.

Backed by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios, VFX studio DNEG, and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana will be released in two parts. The first installment is set to hit theatres during Diwali 2026, while the second is slated for a Diwali 2027 release.