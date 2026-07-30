"Didn't Know My Birthday Till Fourth Grade": Dhanush's Claim Leaves Internet Unconvinced

Dhanush has once again found himself at the centre of an online debate after claiming that he did not know his date of birth until he was studying in the fourth grade. The statement was made during a fan-organised blood donation camp held in Chennai to mark his 43rd birthday on July 28.

Addressing fans at the event, Dhanush described July 28 as “just a regular date and number” and shared a childhood memory from his school days.

Dhanush Didn't Know His Birthday Till Fourth Grad?

“When I was a child, I would see classmates wearing colourful dresses and distributing chocolates on their birthdays. I thought it looked very special. I didn't even know my birthday till I was in fourth grade. I just saw these things at school and felt like celebrating, too,” the actor said.

Dhanush then claimed that his sister found out from his parents and told him. “I went to my sister once and told her what I was feeling. She asked my parents and told me July 28 was my birthday.”

The actor further recalled that his family usually bought new clothes only for festivals such as Diwali and Pongal. He claimed he somehow convinced them to buy him a colourful dress and used whatever money he had to purchase chocolates for his classmates and teachers.

“That day, when I went to school in a colourful dress and distributed chocolates, I felt very special,” he added.

Dhanush also said that while birthdays meant a lot to him as a child, he gradually lost interest in celebrating them.

“I don't know if you're as happy on your birthday as you are on mine. This is a huge blessing, and I don't know what I've done to deserve it,” he concluded, thanking fans for organising the blood donation camp.

Social Media Reacts With Scepticism

Soon after the video from the event surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), many users expressed disbelief over the actor's account. Several posts mocked the story, questioning whether someone could genuinely remain unaware of their birthday until the fourth standard.

“4th standard vara birthday date theriyatham yaravathu nambuvangala. (Would anyone believe that someone didn't know their own birthday until the 4th standard?)” wrote one.

Another pointed out, “Maximum 80s or early 90s kids used to get new dresses on Deepavali and Pongal only.”

“When you're in a story telling competition, but your opponent is D na,” joked one person.

Idli Kadai Controversy Resurfaces

The latest remarks also reminded many users of a previous controversy from September 2025, when Dhanush, during promotions for Idli Kadai, had spoken about selling flowers in his childhood to earn money for idlis. The claim drew sceptical reactions online, with critics accusing the actor of exaggerating his hardships to appear relatable to ordinary people.

“Back then, you said you suffered for idlis. Now you're saying you suffered for birthdays and clothes. Who is advising you to tell these stories to relate to common people,” wrote one X user.

Dhanush's Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Dhanush was most recently seen in Kara. He has multiple projects in the pipeline, including OM Chapter 1 – Udhiram: The Blood Wood and Thamizh Murugan.