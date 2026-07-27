Actor Dhanush To Join Politics? What Triggered The Buzz

Speculation over actor Dhanush's possible political ambitions has resurfaced after his fan clubs launched a series of large-scale welfare initiatives in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur district ahead of the actor's birthday.

Can Dhanush attempt what Rajinikanth failed to do?

Just before the 2021 elections, Rajinikanth announced his political ambitions and even said he would bring 'Spiritual Politics' in Tamil Nadu. However, Rajinikanth dropped the plan.

Is there still a space for 'Spiritual Politics' in Tamil Nadu? Dhanush, as follower of Lord Shiva, yesterday concluded his speech with 'Om Namashivaya'.

As part of the celebrations, Dhanush fans organised blood donation camps and distributed welfare assistance to the public, projecting the events as a major people outreach programme.

The development comes shortly after Dhanush's fan club unveiled its official flag, a move that has drawn attention amid growing speculation over the actor's future plans.

Addressing his fans, Dhanush urged them to intensify welfare activities and use their unity as a force for social good. He called on his supporters to remain committed to serving the public through charitable initiatives.

"You have all gathered here today. The fact that we can come together like this is a strength. Use that strength with a clear purpose and channel it towards helping people. Do more welfare activities for the people. Know your neighbours' problems, be one among them and help them," Dhanush said.

While Dhanush has not made any announcement about entering politics, the expanding organisational activities of his fan clubs and their increasing focus on public welfare have fuelled fresh political speculation.

"We welcome anyone entering politics to be part of democratic system," the DMK said, reacting to the buzz around Dhanush's political entry.