"There Were Definitely Better Films": Dhanush Reacts To Backlash Over His National Award Wins

Actor Dhanush has finally addressed the criticism surrounding his National Film Awards wins. While he received the Special Mention for Acting for Captain Miller, it was Raayan winning the National Award for Best Tamil Film that sparked widespread debate online.

Speaking at a recent event, the actor admitted that there were stronger Tamil films released that year, but urged people not to overlook his achievement or the effort he put into making the film.

Addressing the audience, Dhanush acknowledged the backlash and said, "For Raayan, I got a National Film Award. That year, there were definitely better films than that one. The fans of those films expressed their love, and I fully respect them," without naming any particular films.

The actor then reflected on several performances for which he believed he had a strong chance of winning a National Award but did not.

Recalling those moments, he said, "Now Adhu Oru Kana Kaalam was released very long ago. They said I would definitely win an award for it. I was so young that I had hoped for it too, but I didn't. Then there's Pudhupettai..."

Dhanush went on to mention more of his acclaimed films, including 3, Mayakkam Enna, Vada Chennai, Karnan, Maryan and Raanjhanaa. "You all told me I'd win again, but I didn't," he said.

Speaking about his latest National Award recognition, Dhanush urged people to celebrate the achievement instead of dismissing it. "Some things simply fall into place on their own, no matter how hard you try; that is exactly how it happened for me. I got the opportunity. Regardless of how the film itself turned out, the effort I put into it was genuine. As a Tamilian, I have received two more National Awards; don't brush this aside, celebrate it."

He also quoted Ajith Kumar while encouraging his supporters to stay positive. "Just like our Thala Ajith Sir said, no one can defeat you until you admit defeat yourself. What do you say, baby? If you're bad, I'm your dad."

Following the National Film Awards announcement, many social media users argued that Meiyazhagan, starring Karthi and Arvind Swami, and Maharaja, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap, were more deserving of the Best Tamil Film honour than Raayan, which received a mixed response from critics despite its commercial success.