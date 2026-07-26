<i>Lock Upp 2</i>: Hina Khan Accuses Shilpa Shinde Of "Character Assassination", Internet Reacts

Lock Upp has once again found itself at the centre of controversy as tensions between contestants spill beyond the show. This time, Hina Khan, who appeared as a special guest, criticised contestant Shilpa Shinde for playing a "dirty game" and indulging in "character assassination". The clash sparked debate online, with several Reddit users drawing parallels to Hina's own stint on Bigg Boss 11 and questioning her remarks.

Hina Khan entered the show with Uorfi Javed as ‘Janta Ki Awaaz'. The two were given the power to save one of the five nominated contestants, including Pamela Serena, Shilpa Shinde, Varun Yadav aka Laila, Harshad Chopda and Sufi Motiwala, from eviction. While Uorfi backed Shilpa, Hina was firmly against it. In the end, the duo decided to save Varun.

Explaining her reason for not saving Shilpa, Hina said, "The principles I live by and the kind of person I am don't allow me to support this kind of gameplay, where you put others down, assassinate their character or play dirty. I won't lend my name to protect or justify such behaviour."

Shilpa hit back at the accusations, saying, "The allegations that have been made against me, the character assassination and all, I haven't done anything like that. I know what I said, and the cameras know what you said. So, I disagree with those accusations."

Later, after Hina and Uorfi left the stage, Shilpa told Shreya, "To hell with her. She knows what kind of things she said inside," referring to their Bigg Boss 11 journey.

The spat soon spilled onto social media, where Reddit users brought back footage from Hina Khan's Bigg Boss 11 journey. The clips showed her targeting Shilpa Shinde and Arshi Khan over their appearance, body-shaming them, and labelling them “aunties”. She also drew flak for ridiculing Dhinchak Pooja's medical condition.

Reacting to the old clips, one user wrote, "People will excuse this by saying; ye Kitna purana hai. People change, they grow up and learn.. all that blah blah. But recently she was caught gossiping with Rubina and talking about Akansha C and her personal life. Hypocrite hai sab log !!"

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Another added, "Hina also made a comment about how she's getting a lot of offers for South Indian movies but their actresses are 'heavy'."

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Someone else commented, "Hated hina in bb."

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Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Lock Upp Season 2 streams on Netflix, with new episodes dropping from Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm