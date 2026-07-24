<i>Lock Upp 2</i>: Rebel Kid Calls Out Shreya Kalra's Shoulder Dance Controversy

There's no stopping the drama on reality show Lock Upp 2. The latest wildcard contestant, Apoorva Mukhija, also known as Rebel Kid, has already become one of the most talked-about contestants after entering the house.

Known for her bold nature and popular social media videos, Apoorva grabbed attention after she got into a heated argument with Shreya Kalra. The fight started while the contestants were having food at the dining table. Apoorva took a dig at Shreya, who hit back, saying at least she had friends.

The rebel kid then responded, claiming she had plenty of friends and accused Shreya of trying to become friends with her in the past despite speaking against her.

Apoorva Mukhija said, “Shreya, don't you have any friends at all?” Shreya Kalra replied, “Go outside and see for yourself.”

The wild card entrant then asked, “Same friends on whose shoulders you climb and dance?” Shreya agreed and said, “At least I have friends. Your friends are the ones who always leave you.”

Apoorva then got fired up and replied, “Really? The one friend who left is still with me. Besides that, I have many friends. You tried very hard to become my friend. Even after saying sorry to me and after speaking badly about me, you still kept trying to be friends with me. There must be something special about me, Shreya, because you constantly tried to become my friend.”

Apoorva was referring to a viral clip from Tyla's Mumbai concert, where Shreya was seen dancing while sitting on a man's shoulders. At the time, many criticised Shreya and accused her of being unfaithful to her boyfriend, Rishabh Jaiswal.

In response, Shreya explained that the man in the video was like family to her and said people should not judge someone's character based on a few seconds of footage. Rishabh also came forward to support Shreya.

He said he completely trusts her, has never had any reason to doubt her and asked everyone to stop sending her hate. He urged everyone to respect their privacy and allow them to live their lives peacefully.

Reports suggest that Apoorva Mukhija is in Lock Upp 2 for only one week and is not competing to win the trophy. According to Filmibeat, Netflix and Ekta Kapoor paid her big money for her short appearance on the show. The report also claims that her stay is expected to make the game more exciting. Her comments about Shivangi Joshi and heated argument with Shreya Kalra are bringing fresh drama and changing the atmosphere inside the house.