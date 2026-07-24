<i>Ramayana</i> Trailer Release Postponed, Producer Says It Will Come Globally Later Amid San Diego Event

Hours before Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana trailer launch at San Diego Comic-Con, producer Namit Malhotra announced that the trailer will now be released globally at a later date.

Just a week ago, the Ramayana team had a special private preview of the trailer in Delhi, with the full star-studded cast and crew in attendance. However, fans will have to be patient to catch the first glimpse of the trailer.

Namit Malhotra shared on his Instagram post, "Today is a very special moment for our 'Ramayana.' My dream of taking Ramayana to the world is now a reality with our partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment.

"In light of the above, we will be launching our trailer globally at a later date.

"In over 100 years of Indian cinema, this will become a moment of great pride where Ramayana will be shown to the entire world like any major global Hollywood film.

"This is special as it opens the door for people of the world to discover the richness of our culture and our stories with renewed pride and enthusiasm," he continued.

"I thank all the fans and the believers of Ramayana for helping make this happen. The youth of our country are our future; let's all do the best we can to protect our future," the producer assured.

Budget

Ramayana has been made on a staggering budget of Rs 4,000 crore.

Speaking to Prakhar Gupta, producer Namit Malhotra revealed, "When we set out to make this six or seven years ago, people thought I was a lunatic because no Indian film comes close to this scale. Put simply, the budget will be around $500 million for both parts combined, which is over Rs 4,000 crore."

He added, "We're making the largest film in the world for the greatest epic that deserves to be seen globally. And yet, I believe we're doing it more efficiently than some of the biggest Hollywood films. We're not being irresponsible-we're being ambitious, but grounded."

Music

AR Rahman and Oscar-winning Hans Zimmer have collaborated on this project for the first time.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Rahman discussed his high-profile collaboration: "It's terrifying for both of us. We're scoring something so iconic and so important to the world. So in the promo, I think he had a soundscape; then I took that and added the Sanskrit words at the end and everything. What's complicated is that we're taking something so epic, which every Indian knows, and we have to give them something new. We have to give something to the world-from India to the world."

The film is set to be released in two parts, with the first instalment scheduled to release worldwide in October 2026 ahead of Diwali, while the second part is slated for Diwali 2027.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey and Yash play pivotal roles in the film.

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