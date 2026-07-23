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Amid ARIRANG World Tour, BTS Unveils Live Performance Video For New Song Titled Normal

BTS has released a live performance video for Normal, giving fans a closer look at one of the standout tracks from ARIRANG

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Amid ARIRANG World Tour, BTS Unveils Live Performance Video For New Song Titled <i>Normal</i>
This is now the fifth music video released from ARIRANG.
  • BTS released a live performance video for Normal from their ARIRANG album
  • The video was filmed at Seonhyewon, a traditional Korean architectural estate
  • The live performance emphasizes vocals and raw, personal moments without effects
Will BTS add more tour dates to the ARIRANG schedule?
New Delhi:

BTS is keeping the ARIRANG era going with fresh content for fans. A few days after releasing the album, the global K-pop group has now dropped a live performance video for Normal, one of the fan-favourite tracks from the record. Interestingly, the band had already released an official video for the song earlier. This new version gives fans a chance to hear the track in a live setting.

Released at midnight on Wednesday by BigHit Music, the performance was filmed at Seonhyewon, a traditional Korean architectural estate. The peaceful location adds a calm and natural feel to the video, letting the music take centre stage.

Unlike the music video for the title track, SWIM, which features grand visuals, the live performance of Normal keeps things simple. The focus stays on the members and their vocals instead of elaborate sets or effects.

The video also captures small details that fans rarely get to hear. From soft harmonies to the sound of the members taking a breath before hitting high notes, the performance feels raw and personal. The quiet surroundings of the historic courtyard make those moments stand out even more.

This is now the fifth music video released from ARIRANG, following SWIM, Hooligan, Merry Go Round and Normal.

ARIRANG Tour Continues To Make History

The new release comes as BTS continues its massive ARIRANG World Tour. The 88-date tour covers 34 cities and has already become the biggest tour ever by a Korean act, as per a report by The Korean Times

BTS recently performed at one of the world's biggest sporting events. On Sunday, the group headlined the halftime show at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final at New York New Jersey Stadium. Their performance of Dynamite turned the global event into a huge singalong, adding another major milestone to the group's ongoing ARIRANG era.

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