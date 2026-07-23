Trolled As '<i>Gayab</i>' At FTII, R Madhavan Breaks Silence On Paper Leak Protests

After Salman Khan, actor and FTII chairman R Madhavan has publicly supported the nationwide students' protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party, calling for accountability over the alleged NEET paper leak and other examination irregularities.

His statement came hours after a photograph from the Film and Television Institute of India went viral. The door outside the FTII chairman's cabin was covered with the “Gayab” meme and a poster reading “NEET for Sale”, as students questioned his silence on the protests.

Madhavan began his post by acknowledging the anger among students and parents.

“As someone who has always believed in the limitless potential of India's youth, I share the concern and disappointment felt by so many students and parents today,” he wrote.

“An education system must inspire confidence, fairness, and opportunity. Incidents such as examination paper leaks undermine that trust and can deeply affect the hopes, hard work, and dreams of countless young people and their families, especially in a country like India, where education plays such a defining role in shaping lives.”

The actor urged the government to act firmly against those responsible.

“I urge the government to ensure that every individual found responsible is brought to justice swiftly and decisively. Let the consequences be so firm and unambiguous that no one ever dares to jeopardize the future of our youth again,” he said.

Madhavan also expressed faith in the government's ability to address the issue.

“Having acknowledged lapses in the past regarding this incident, I have faith that our government will take the necessary corrective measures, strengthen the system, and safeguard the integrity of education for generations to come,” he wrote.

Addressing students directly, Madhavan urged them not to become disheartened.

“Your talent, perseverance, and character are far greater than the shortcomings of any system. Continue to work hard, believe in yourselves, and never allow temporary setbacks to define your future.”

While praising those peacefully seeking reforms, he also warned against attempts to divert the movement.

“I admire the grit and determination of those who are peacefully asking for meaningful reforms. At the same time, I would urge everyone to remain vigilant against vested interests that may attempt to hijack your cause and divert it from its true purpose,” he said.

Salman Khan had earlier described paper leaks as a “very serious issue” and said the movement should not be “hijacked politically”.

Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Abhay Deol, Sonakshi Sinha and Riteish Deshmukh have also publicly supported the students' cause in recent days.