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16 Delhi Metro Stations Shut Due To Security Reasons Amid CJP Protest

Delhi Metro closes 16 stations including Rajiv Chowk due to security reasons amid ongoing protests.

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16 Delhi Metro Stations Shut Due To Security Reasons Amid CJP Protest
Sixteen Delhi Metro stations including Rajiv Chowk shut down over security issues during protests.
  • Sixteen Delhi Metro stations were closed on Thursday morning for security reasons
  • Stations closed include Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Mandi House, ITO, and Khan Market
  • The closures are linked to the Cockroach Janta Party protest at Jantar Mantar
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New Delhi:

Sixteen Delhi Metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Mandi House, ITO and Khan Market, were closed on Thursday morning till further instructions due to security reasons, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

The development comes as the crowd swelled at the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar.

However, interchange facility shall remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat metro stations.

"Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhamba Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh and Shivaji Stadium metro stations have been closed till further instructions," the DMRC said in a post on X.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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