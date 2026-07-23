Delhi's First Integrated Metro-Flyover To Be Ready By December

Commuters travelling through some of northeast Delhi's most congested roads could get major relief once the city's first integrated double-decker Metro-flyover project becomes operational.

The Delhi government said on Wednesday that 88 per cent of construction work on the Karawal Nagar project has been completed. The project's revised cost has been approved at Rs 291 crore, with completion targeted for December 2026.

The structure will combine a road flyover and an elevated Metro corridor within the same project, helping improve connectivity while reducing pressure on the roads below.

Here Are 10 Key Points About The Project

The project is being built on the busy Yamuna Vihar-Bhajanpura stretch in northeast Delhi, which regularly witnesses heavy traffic congestion. The 1.40-km-long structure will run between Yamuna Vihar and Bhajanpura Metro stations, covering Karawal Nagar, Ghonda and Brijpuri Junction on Mangal Pandey Marg. It is being developed as Delhi's first integrated double-decker structure, with a Metro corridor and a road flyover forming part of the same project. The government estimates that 65 to 70 per cent of traffic will shift to the elevated corridor after the flyover opens. The road below is then expected to be used largely by local traffic. The project will provide a signal-free stretch from Gokulpuri to Signature Bridge via Khajuri Khas, potentially cutting travel time for thousands of daily commuters. Around 88 per cent of the construction work has been completed. As of July 22, 74 of the 80 deck slabs had been installed, with six still pending. Work on 4,100 metres of the planned 5,600 metres of crash barriers has been completed. Fourteen of the 18 expansion joints have also been installed. The remaining work includes construction of the ramps, laying the final road surface and installing 100 electric poles. Painting of crash barriers and protective anti-carbonation coating on the concrete structure are also pending. The revised project cost of Rs 291 crore was cleared at a meeting of the Expenditure Finance Committee chaired by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The project was originally approved at Rs 220.10 crore. The flyover will have a three-lane elevated corridor on both sides. The structure will be 23 metres wide and will include 140-metre-long ramps at both ends.

The project is being executed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. An agreement between the Public Works Department and DMRC was signed on February 24, 2021.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said work had been affected in 2023 because approvals for certain components were not available. With the required clearances now in place, DMRC has accelerated the remaining construction.

"We are committed to providing people with better, safer and modern road infrastructure," Ms Gupta said.

"Delhi's first integrated double-decker flyover-Metro project will further strengthen the transport network in northeast Delhi," she added.