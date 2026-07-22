Queues, Confusion As Delhi Metro Shuts 16 Stations Over Security Concerns

To wait or to take an alternative route? That is the one question and confusion many commuters travelling via Delhi metro are facing as entry and exit gates of 16 stations have been shut. The closures come amid the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) today around 11:30 am announced that 16 stations across several lines including blue, yellow, and violet have been shut owing to "security reasons."

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The 16 stations are:

Lok Kalyan Marg Rajiv Chowk Patel Chowk Ramakrishna Ashram Marg Barakhambha Road Supreme Court Seva Teerth Janpath Mandi House Central Secretariat ITO Delhi Gate Indraprastha Khan Market Jor Bagh Shivaji Stadium

The DMRC did not give a timeline for when the gates would be open. The interchange facility shall remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat, it added.

Though DMRC communicated the route change on time, confusion and long queues followed at several stations. NDTV took a ride on Delhi Metro's violet line, travelling from Kashmere Gate to Ballabgarh in Faridabad. On this route, entry and exit gates of six stations are shut.

The metro stopped at each station and even the gates opened, but as one proceeded to exit out of either of the above-mentioned 16 stations, they faced barricades and police deployment.

NDTV tried to exit from Mandi House station but saw a long queue of people waiting for the gates to open.

A fellow traveller wanted to get down at Mandi House, but it was shut. Five stations before and after his location were also shut. Speaking to NDTV, he talked about taking an alternative route and from there a bike taxi to reach his office.

Commuters also gathered outside Mandi House metro station as it was being closed.