"152 Paper Leaks In 10 Years, Zero Convictions": Rahul Gandhi Targets Government

Stepping up his attack on the government over student protests, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said students are protesting for a legitimate reason and the government is assaulting them.

Addressing a press conference at the Congress headquarters in Delhi, Gandhi widened the scope of his attack on the Centre, saying the education system in the country has been "rigged" under the current regime.

Calling Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan "corrupt" and "incompetent", Rahul Gandhi reiterated his demand for his resignation.

"Students are demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. It is a legitimate demand. Pradhan is a corrupt and incompetent man. He must be removed," Rahul said.

Throwing his weight behind the students' demand, Gandhi said Pradhan is the "symbol of the entire mess and he must be removed".

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He accused the Education Minister of destroying "India's education system, which was our biggest asset".

Listing out statistics, Gandhi claimed that at least 152 paper leaks have taken place in the last 10 years with zero accountability.

"152 leaks in 10 years translate to an average of 1 leak every month. These leaks have affected crores of our students. Yet there has been no conviction in the cases related to paper leaks in the last 10 years," Rahul Gandhi said.

"The students are asking why there has been no conviction in the last 10 years."

He further alleged that the education system of India, which used to be the country's biggest asset, has been destroyed under the current regime.

Rahul said the education system has been made unaffordable for the poor and the middle class.

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Pegging the annual coaching expense for NEET aspirants in India at Rs 1.32 lakh crore, Rahul Gandhi claimed it is almost equal to the annual education budget of Rs 1.4 lakh crore.

Rahul Gandhi further claimed that the "rigged system" has locked the poor and middle class out.

"This system is only for the rich. The poor have no space in it," Rahul said.

Backing other demands of the students, Rahul Gandhi also demanded that strict action be taken against the police officials who assaulted students in the capital on Monday.

He also reiterated his demand of an apology to the students from the Prime Minister for the Monday attack on them.

Answering mediapersons' questions on police roughing him up during the Tuesday dharna outside Prime Minister's residence, Gandhi said that he is not bothered with a "few punches".

"It's an honour for me to be able to become the voice of the students. I don't care about a few punches or how I am treated. The way government treats me is not relevant. The students' demands and future are relevant."