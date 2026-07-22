Video: BJP, Congress Workers Clash In Patna, Cops Resort To Lathi-Charge

Violent scenes played out on the streets of Patna today as BJP and Congress workers clashed during a protest against Rahul Gandhi a day after his sit-in outside the prime minister's house.

Visuals showed both sides using lathis and attacking each other with stones during the clash. Several workers were injured on both sides.

The police resorted to a lathi charge to disperse the protesters and cleared the area.

The Congress is holding protests across the country over the NEET paper leak and demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Gandhi and other Congress leaders staged a demonstration outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence at Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi yesterday to press their demands.

Several leaders, including Gandhi, his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, were briefly detained by the police and eventually moved from the protest site.

The main protest over the issue at Jantar Mantar is being led by the satirical political movement Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). Activist Sonam Wangchuk, now admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, remains on hunger strike.