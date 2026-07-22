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16 Delhi Metro Stations Shut Over Security Concerns Amid CJP Protest

The closures come amid the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar.

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16 Delhi Metro Stations Shut Over Security Concerns Amid CJP Protest
Interchange facility is available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat. (Representational)
  • Sixteen Delhi Metro stations were closed Wednesday morning due to security concerns.
  • Stations closed include Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Mandi House, ITO, and Khan Market
  • Interchange facilities remain operational at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, and Central Secretariat
When will the closed metro stations reopen?
New Delhi:

Sixteen Delhi Metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Mandi House, ITO and Khan Market, were closed on Wednesday morning due to security reasons, the DMRC said.

The closures come amid the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar.

"Due to security reasons, Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhamba Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh and Shivaji Stadium metro stations have been closed till further instructions", the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a post on X.

The interchange facility remains available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat, it said.

Several metro stations were closed on Monday as thousands converged in central Delhi in response to the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) call to march to Parliament over alleged examination irregularities.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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