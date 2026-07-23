CBFC Delay, Leaks, To Grand Premiere: A Look At Vijay's <i>Jana Nayagan</i> Journey

It hasn't been an easy ride for Thalapathy Vijay's ultimate farewell film Jana Nayagan, touted as his swansong before he dives full-time into his political career. Scheduled to have a Pongal release earlier this year on January 9, the film encountered an endless loop of obstacles - from certification delays and revision disputes to stalled releases, legal battles and even online piracy and leaks.

Nevertheless, the light at the end of the tunnel has finally appeared, and H Vinoth-directed political action drama is set to release in theatres today.

Here's a look at the whirlwind journey that Vijay's Jana Nayagan has had this year:

Original Release Date And CBFC Roadblock

Jana Nayagan marks Vijay's 69th and final film, a fitting farewell to his 30-year career and the last hurrah before he plunges into politics.

The film was submitted for certification in December 2025, and the CBFC reportedly informed KVN Productions that it would receive a U/A 16+ certificate. However, the matter took an unexpected turn, just two days before its release, when objections were raised by a member of the examining committee, resulting in the film being referred to a revision committee. The CBFC did not issue the certificate for several months, citing due process.

Court Hurdles

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) informed the Madras High Court that the movie would be reviewed again - this time by a newly appointed committee.

The makers had approached the Madras High Court after the film failed to receive its censor certificate despite being submitted more than a month earlier. The matter, initially listed for hearing on January 6, was postponed to January 7 at 2.15 pm, further tightening the window ahead of the planned January 9 release.

During the hearing, the CBFC told the court the film would be reviewed once more by a newly appointed committee. The decision to defer the case heightened uncertainty around the film's pan-India rollout, as certification of the Tamil version is mandatory before dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada can be cleared.

This development dealt a major blow to the production team, considering the board had already suggested a list of cuts and muted lines on December 19.

The case kept dragging on for several reasons - from technicalities and missing the election cycle to the matter being further dragged into Vijay's tenure of being elected as the Tamil Chief Minister.

The film was indefinitely delayed, with distributors in the United Kingdom, North America, Canada and Malaysia putting all international screenings and advance bookings on hold. This was a severe setback as the highly publicised advance ticket sales for Jana Nayagan in the aforementioned regions had crossed the Rs 1 crore mark.

Online Piracy Mess

Not only legal disputes, but also the chaos surrounding the film led to Jana Nayagan being leaked online and pirated. It was leaked on April 9, 2026. The entire industry condemned the piracy.

The Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing and the Madras High Court joined forces to pursue the piracy investigation. Not only the alleged mastermind but about two dozen individuals involved in distributing the pirated clip were arrested.

Prosecution reports further revealed that up to 1.2 crore (12 million) people had already watched the film before it was officially certified.

Vijay - The Chief Minister Of Tamil Nadu

Then came a landmark moment. Vijay was sworn in as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on May 10, 2026, after Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) won 108 seats in a historic assembly election.

Interestingly, his political victory was associated with his on-screen identity as a 'Nayagan.' Throughout his film career, Vijay built an image as a people's champion who stands up against corruption and supports the underprivileged. Jana Nayagan (Leader of the People) perfectly encapsulated this reel-to-real transition.

Vijay's on-screen battle against corrupt politicians in Jana Nayagan mirrored his political promises in real life and became a model of conduct.

While many hoped this would smooth the film's path to release, reality proved otherwise.

And Finally, The Release

As July began, rumours about Jana Nayagan and its certification resurfaced.

A confirmation eventually arrived. Vijay's final film is finally releasing on July 23, 2026, after six months of uncertainty.

The CBFC has granted the film an A certificate. According to the certification document, Jana Nayagan has a runtime of 183 minutes and 11 seconds (3 hours and 3 minutes) and was certified on 9 July. The CBFC suggested 12 modifications before theatrical release.

As per the certificate, visuals in which Dr B.R. Ambedkar appears on the cover of a book have been modified. A dialogue referring to "Ambedkar... to... TVK sattam" has been replaced, while the use of "TVK" in both audio and video has been muted and altered.

The board also ordered the deletion of visuals featuring the Indian national flag in one sequence. The words "Bhagavathan" and "Ranganathar" have been muted, along with "Thevidiya Paiya" and "Oththa."

Another required modification is the removal of the word "OM" wherever it is used in a dialogue explaining Operation Meluha. In the same sequence, a dialogue referring to the hanging of Saddam Hussein has also been muted or replaced.

The CBFC further directed the makers to remove and replace a visual in which a District Collector's office badge is shown being rolled down in a disrespectful manner. It also asked for an entire dialogue beginning with "Ponnoda... kuduthu vachirukkanu, Udambu erukkunu" to be muted.

A dialogue containing the words "India en kalla vizha vaikaren" has also been muted. A child-burning visual has been deleted and replaced, while the word "Siluvailla" has been muted.

Finally, the CBFC instructed the makers to replace the name "Sheela Rani" wherever it appears in the film.

In total, the board ordered 20 seconds of deletions and 10 seconds of replacements, with the film's final runtime remaining unchanged at 183 minutes and 11 seconds.

After this rollercoaster of problems, it is finally time to embrace a new beginning. As Vijay fans prepare for the release of one of the most highly anticipated Tamil films of the year, Jana Nayagan is riding high on emotions - and rightly so. Day 1 collections will be worth the wait and a reminder of Vijay's star power.

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan marks Vijay's final film before his full-time political entry. The star-studded ensemble includes Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani and Narain.

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