Trisha Krishnan To Watch First Day First Show Of Vijay's <i>Jana Nayagan</i> In Theatre

Trisha Krishnan, who is rumoured to be dating Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay, is all set to watch the first-day first show of his last film Jana Nayagan in theatres in Chennai. The first show will begin at 9 AM.

Trisha and Vijay first worked together in the 2004 film Ghilli. Later, they worked in films such as Thirupaachi, Aathi, and Kuruvi. They were last seen in the 2023 release Leo. After that, Trisha made a cameo appearance in Vijay's GOAT.

Background

The film is set to release in more than 30 countries, according to industry sources.

In an earlier interview with NDTV, producer Venkat K Narayana had said he was keen to release the film across around 7,000 to 8,000 screens worldwide.

Meanwhile, advance bookings have already begun in other states, including Karnataka. The first shows in Karnataka are scheduled for 6 am on July 23, as reflected in the listed show timings. Ticket bookings in the state opened on Wednesday morning. Many fans living in border towns such as Hosur and Krishnagiri are expected to travel to Karnataka to catch the 6 am show, as has long been the norm for Vijay fans whenever his films are released.

Another treat for Vijay fans is that the title card in Jana Nayagan reads "Tamil Nadu CM Vijay" instead of "Thalapathy Vijay", according to sources.

Sources told NDTV that this change has been made in view of the fact that Vijay is now officially the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

The latest CBFC update on its website shows that Jana Nayagan has been re-certified after additional footage was added. The runtime is now 3 hours, 3 minutes and 52 seconds. Sources say the increase in runtime is due to the inclusion of Vijay's new title card. However, KVN Productions has not officially commented on the matter so far.

Can Jana Nayagan Beat Leo And GOAT?

On paper, Jana Nayagan has several advantages.

It carries the emotional weight of being marketed as Vijay's final film as a lead actor. It is releasing simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi while enjoying exceptionally strong overseas pre-sales across established markets and newer territories. Competing films have also stepped aside, giving it a relatively clean run at the box office.

Yet overtaking Leo's Rs 606 crore or even GOAT's Rs 458 crore will require more than record advances.

The film will need a huge domestic opening, sustained occupancy beyond the first weekend, overseas collections that stay close to Leo-level momentum, and strong word of mouth that converts farewell curiosity into repeat viewings.

The advance bookings suggest Jana Nayagan has every chance of entering Vijay's all-time top tier. Whether it ultimately rewrites his own record books will only become clear after July 23.

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