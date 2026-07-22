'He Asked Me To Meet Alone In A Hotel': <i>Taarak Mehta</i> Actor On Filmmaker's Demand Early In Her Career

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Simple Kaul has opened up about her initial years in the entertainment industry, where she had to tackle uncomfortable situations. She stated how she always maintained her boundaries and was upfront about them. She particularly highlighted an incident where she was asked to come to a hotel late in the evening.

What's Happening

Simple Kaul told Times of India, "He said, 'I'm staying at this hotel. Come around 8.30 or 9 at night.' I told him I would come with my friends."

She continued, "He said my friends could sit downstairs and I could come upstairs. I told him, 'No. I'll meet you downstairs. Meet me in the lobby.' I had my own rules."

"You may be whoever you are, but this is how I would like to meet you. If I'm coming upstairs, I will come with my team. I never had that desperation that I had to get a role," added Simple Kaul.

On Trusting One's Instincts

Simple Kaul further shared advice for aspiring actors, stressing why it is imperative to trust one's instincts.

She said, "The moment you feel uncomfortable, or sense something is wrong, change your direction. Why would you force yourself into an uncomfortable situation?"

Speaking about building lasting success, she added that one should keep auditioning, meet genuine people, and continue working on their craft.

"You don't need to compromise your morals because you think that's the only way to succeed," concluded Simple Kaul.

About Simple Kaul

Simple Kaul is an Indian television actress who gained recognition with her roles in Shararat, Yeh Meri Life Hai, and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She has also ventured into the hospitality sector, with outlets across Mumbai and Bangalore.