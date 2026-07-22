"Flop <i>Aadmi</i>": Bali Calls Out Kushal Tandon Amid Heated Argument On <i>Alliance</i>

Tensions flared and disagreements gallored on the latest episode of Alliance when Kushal Tandon and Bali got into a heated argument. Bali accused Kushal of constantly picking fights with him on the show.

Bali shared, “Main jis din se aaya hoon, yeh mere se ladne ke mood mein baitha hua hai (Ever since I arrived, he's been in the mood to pick a fight with me).” When Kushal questioned Bali over his behaviour in a previous show, he defended himself, saying, “Ladki ne mere se badtameezi ki thi…You give some; you take some (the girl disrespected me first). If you give some, you take some."

However, Kushal refused to accept Bali's explanation, and the tensions spilled into the task when Kushal started to question Bali's decision. “Why do you always have to create a ruckus?” Bali questioned Kushal, adding, “You are not the main hero, and this is not your movie. The movie is never gonna get released, brother. You are not the main character. Don't ever think that you are the main character.” After the task ended, Kushal continued to provoke Bali, trying to trigger a physical fight.

Refusing to fall into his trap, Bali made it clear that he had no intention of getting into a fight. “He is instigating me ki mere muh se kuch nikle aur yeh mujhe maare. Yehi chahta hai. (He is instigating me so that something comes out of my mouth and he beats me. That's what he wants).”

Calling Kushal a “flop aadmi," he added, “Poori flop harkate… ek number ka ghanchakkar ghoom raha hai iss ghar mein… yeh chep hoye jaa raha hai (Everything he does is a complete flop. There's a total nutcase roaming around this house… He just keeps acting all clingy."

Other house members were visibly disturbed by Kushal's behaviour. At one point Vriddhi called him out for causing disturbance and asked him to stop interfering. Sohail Khan was also irritated by his shouting, while Seema Sajdeh compared Kushal's behaviour to magic birthday candles that come back up again and again after blowing out. Alliance is available to stream on Prime Video with new episodes releasing every day at 12 PM IST.