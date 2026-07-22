YouTuber MrBeast Gets Married To Thea Booysen In A Private Island Ceremony, First Pictures Out

YouTube star Jimmy Donaldson, famously known as MrBeast, has officially married his longtime partner Thea Booysen in an intimate ceremony on a private island. The couple exchanged vows in the presence of close family and friends.

Soon after the wedding, the creator shared the first official photos from the ceremony on Instagram. The bride dressed in a gorgeous white gown by Nicole + Felicia Couture for her big day. The groom, on the other hand, wore a black and white tux by Ralph Lauren.

The pictures showed the couple walking down the aisle, posing for a photoshoot and cutting a cake at their reception. In the caption, MrBeast wrote, "I found MrsBeast and it was the best day of my life."

Who is Thea Booysen?

Thea Booysen is a South African content creator, author and Twitch streamer, widely known in the gaming community as TheaBeasty. She is also the co-owner of the South African esports organisation Nixuh.

Thea holds degrees in law and psychology from Stellenbosch University and a master's degree in human cognitive neuropsychology from the University of Edinburgh. She also published her debut young adult novel, The Marked Children, in 2022.

Relationship Timeline

MrBeast and Thea Booysen first met in 2022 during his trip to South Africa. Following their initial conversation, the pair stayed connected and soon entered a relationship. Their first public outing came in April 2022 at the Kids' Choice Awards.

MrBeast proposed to Thea in front of their families on Christmas Day in 2024. They got married in an intimate ceremony on Richard Branson's Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands. The week-long festivities were filled with kitesurfing, snorkelling and visits to the island's resident lemurs, before the couple exchanged vows in front of their friends and family.