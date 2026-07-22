Madhavan Steps Into The Shoes Of Farooq Shaikh As <i>Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai</i> Host

The iconic television show, Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, is all set to make a comeback on OTT. The reprised version of the show will be hosted by R Madhavan. Streaming giant Zee 5 shared an anouncement post, although the streaming date has not been revealed yet.

Talking about the importance of reviving a television show on the OTT platform, Madhavan said in a statement, "Today, we have unprecedented access to the lives of people we admire. We know what they do, where they go, and what they share-but we rarely get to know who they truly are. That's what makes Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai so relevant even today."

Talking about stepping into the shoes of legendary Farooq Shaikh, Madhavan said, "The original show, under Farooq Shaikh, created a rare space for honest, deeply human conversations that celebrated the person beyond the public persona. To carry forward a legacy like that is both an honour and a responsibility."

"As Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai returns on Zee 5, our endeavour is to preserve the soul of the original while making it resonate with today's audiences. This season, we'll bring together extraordinary personalities and legends who have taken India to the global stage, while uncovering the defining moments, relationships and untold stories that shaped their journeys because beyond every achievement and every headline is a human story waiting to be told and those are the stories that truly stay with us," he added.

The streamer said that "Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai 2.0 will spotlight extraordinary personalities and trailblazers who have taken India to the global stage, moving beyond their achievements to uncover the defining moments, relationships and untold stories that shaped their journeys."

Madhavan's Achievements

In January 2026, Madhavan was named among the recipients of the Padma Shri. Reacting to the honour, he dedicated the award to his family, crediting their unwavering support and faith in him as the foundation of his achievements.

"I accept the Padma Shri with profound gratitude and humility. This honour bestowed upon me is beyond my wildest dreams, and I receive it on behalf of my entire family, whose constant support and faith have been my greatest strength. This recognition is possible only because of the blessings of my mentors, the goodwill of my well-wishers, the love and encouragement of the public, and above all, the grace of the Almighty. Each of them has played an invaluable role in shaping my journey and guiding me towards this moment," R Madhavan wrote on Instagram.

Madhavan is a popular actor in Indian cinema who has worked in films across several languages, including Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

He made his directorial debut with Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The film received widespread acclaim and won several honours, including the National Film Award for Best Feature Film.

