Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Seek Blessings From Premanand Maharaj In Vrindavan

With the new month and a fresh day, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were once again seen on a spiritual visit to Premanand Maharaj's ashram in Vrindavan. Videos that went viral on Wednesday showed the star couple heading to the ashram in simple outfits, with their faces covered by masks.

Last month, after a splendid win in the IPL against the Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru star Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma visited the ashram of spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan.

Frequent visitors to Vrindavan, Virat and Anushka often seek Premanand Maharaj's life lessons to navigate life beyond fame and success.

Kohli's words of praise

After the IPL win, Kohli said the current RCB group has balance and strength.

"All the batsmen shipped in as well. I feel so happy to play in a group where we have balance, we have strength, and we are an all‑around strong team and that's why we have the confidence we have on the field right now," he said.

Kohli added that this final felt very different from last year's.

"I said to a few of the boys that it doesn't feel like the same pressure as last year; we knew what kind of ability we have in the group," he said.

"We topped the table; there's a reason why we got here first and we just said one thing - if we stick to our cricket, if we execute our plans, we are the best team in the competition and that's why we've done well so far. In the group stage we ended up topping the league, and the skill sets we have, the maturity and composure of the guys showed through again tonight. It was a clinical performance throughout the tournament," Kohli said.

Personal life

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been married since 2017. They are parents to a son, Akaay, and a daughter, Vamika.